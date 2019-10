ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program’s (PMYAP) “Kamyab Jawan Program” on Thursday, October 17 for the welfare of youth across the country youth.

Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar briefed the Prime Minister (PM) about the program being planned for the socio-economic development of youth to enable them to play their productive role in the progress of the country.