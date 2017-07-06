PM to inaugurate 760 MW Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif will inaugurate the supply of 760 megawatt of

electricity from first unit of Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant

at District Jhang on Friday.

The project is a Combined Cycle Power Plant with a total

production capacity of 1230 MW, fueled by Liquefied Natural

Gas (LNG). The first unit has been made operational in a

record period of only 21 months.

The completion of civil works, construction of

switchyard, cooling towers, fuel storage tanks and

installation of gas turbine and generators has been completed

not only in record time for Pakistan, but also globally, a

press release issued by the PM’s Media Office here said.

M/S Power Construction Corporation of China and Qavi

Engineering Pvt Ltd of Pakistan jointly completed the

project.

The world’s most efficient and state-of-the-art-

technology has been used in the project which guaranteed

efficiency of the plant at 62.44% on LNG. Moreover, a saving

of Rs 57 billion has been achieved in the project cost when

compared to the upfront tariff given by NEPRA.

A transparent procurement process was ensured through

international competitive bidding and PPRA laws for the award

of EPC contract for the project that resulted in securing one

of the lowest EPC cost per megawatt.

An annual saving of Rs 2 billion would be made through

optimum operations and management cost. Haveli Bahadur Shah

Power Plant Project has also set the record of fastest gas

turbine installation from arrival of turbines on site i.e. 94

days for Turbine No 1 and 73 days for Turbine No 2.

The project is environment friendly with minimum impact

and is another step towards the government’s commitment of

providing balanced sources of energy for the country.