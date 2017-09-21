PM to give policy statement on FATA reforms: NA told

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP): The National Assembly was informed on Thursday that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would give a policy statement on reforms in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

“Within next 10 days, the prime minister will give a policy

statement on the FATA reforms and steps taken for development of the area,” Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch said.

He said the overnment was committed to FATA reforms and “we want to bring the area in national mainstream and at par

with other developed districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.”

He said FATA Reforms Package, comprising 36 points, was

formulated in consultation with all stakeholders and

mainstreaming of tribal areas and abolition of FCR (frontier

crime regulation) were the salient features of the package.

He said over Rs110 billion development packages, proposed

by a six-member Fata reforms committee, had been approved for seven agencies of the tribal region.

“We must be appreciated for abolishing FCR and announcing

Rs 110 billion development package,” he added.

In past, he said no government gave due attention towards

resolving problems faced by tribesmen.

During tenure of the present government, the minister said

Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) funds for FATA had been increased to Rs 20 billion.

He said changing of whole system in the FATA would take

some time, adding that an Advisory Council would be established, whose recommendations would be mandatory to follow by the Governor.

“All decisions will be taken with the consensus and in

consultation with representatives of FATA, ” he said.