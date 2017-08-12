PM to chair meeting over Karachi law, order situation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi Saturday left for Karachi to chair a meeting on law &
order situation.
Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal is also accompanying
the prime minister.
The prime minister will pay homage to the Father of the
Nation at the Mazar- e -Quaid, PM office media wing said.
During his day long visit, he will also interact with
business community at Governor House.

