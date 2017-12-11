PM to attend OIC’s extraordinary summit on Al-Quds Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is scheduled to participate in the Extraordinary OIC Summit being held on Wednesday (December 13) in Istanbul to discuss the recognition by the United States of Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the Israeli capital, .

The summit will be preceded by the Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting which would be attended by Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, said a Foreign Office statement.

The Extraordinary Summit has been called by the President of Turkey in his capacity as the Chair of the OIC Summit. Most OIC member states are expected to attend the event.

The summit would discuss the recent decision by the US Administration to shift the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The OIC leaders would also explore ways to deal with the situation.

The prime minister would convey the sentiments of the people and Government of Pakistan of the unequivocal support to the people of Palestine.

He would stress upon the OIC for a united stance on the issue of Al-Quds Al-Sharif and call upon the US Administration to review its decision.