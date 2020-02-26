PM to attend ceremony over Pak response to Indian aggression on Feb 26 , 2019

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan will be the chief guest at a ceremony on Wednesday, being held in Islamabad, to commemorate the first anniversary of Pakistan’s responsible and resolute response to Indian aggression of February 26, 2019.

In the aftermath of the Pulwama incident in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, Pakistan extended every possible cooperation to India. Pakistan reiterated its stance that it wanted peace in the region and did not want war, PM office media wing in a press release said.

At the same time, Pakistan made it very clear that it would not let aggression go unchecked and would retaliate if attacked.

However, on 27th February 2019 India violated Pakistani airspace and conducted air strike inside Pakistan’ territory. To clearly signal Pakistan’s resolve to defend itself against Indian aggression, the valiant Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian fighter jets and captured Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

Throughout the crisis, Pakistan Armed Forces displayed full combat readiness and acted with a high degree of inter-service harmony.

“During this period, Pakistan showed that it was one nation, one soul. Its civil and military leadership showed restraint as it acted with extreme responsibility and preserved peace with dignity,” it added.

As a peace gesture, Pakistan provided medical care and its traditional hospitality to the captured Indian pilot Abhinandan and voluntarily returned him to the Indian authorities.

“Pakistan’s actions during the standoff demonstrated :-

– Aggression towards motherland will not be tolerated.

– Pakistan military is ever-ready and fully capable to foil any kind of aggression.

– Pakistan has always professed peaceful coexistence and preservation of peace in the region.

-Pursuance of peace with India should not be taken as a weakness, rather it is a step towards progress and development to take the people of the region out of poverty.

– Pakistan is a partner for peace and its strategic importance cannot be ignored.”