PM to attend Bahrain’s national day as guest of honour

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the Kingdom of Bahrain on December 16 (Monday) on the invitation of King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa where he is scheduled to attend the National Day of Bahrain as guest of honour.

The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including members of the cabinet and senior government officials, PM office media wing in a press release on Sunday said.

This is prime minister Khan’s first visit to Bahrain since assuming office in August 2018. During the visit, he will have one-on-one meeting with King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa and will hold delegation-level talks with Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al-Khalifa.

The exchange of views would cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations and matters pertaining to regional and international issues. Bahrain’s highest civil award will also be conferred upon the prime minister.

“The Prime Minister’s visit to Bahrain will enable the two sides to explore ways and means to further deepen bilateral trade and investments ties. The visit is of special significance and will impart a strong impetus to both sides’ endeavours to forge a closer, multifaceted bilateral relationship”, the news release said.

“Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy close cordial ties based on commonalities of faith and culture marked by mutual trust and understanding. The bilateral relationship is broad-based and multifaceted, covering diverse fields including political, trade, commercial, defence, people-to-people contacts,” it said.

The frequent high-level exchanges are a hallmark of the relationship. Pakistan and Bahrain closely coordinate in multilateral fora including the UN, OIC and GCC.

The two countries have established institutional mechanisms, including Bilateral Political Consultations and Joint Ministerial Commission, to bolster bilateral cooperation in diverse fields. The two countries also enjoy close inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Over 100,000 Pakistani expatriate community which contributes to the

socio-economic development of Bahrain, acts as a strong human bridge between the two countries.