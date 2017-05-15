PM to arrive Hong Kong on official visit on May 16

ISLAMABAD,May 15 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will arrive Hong Kong on Tuesday on a three-day official visit.

During his stay in Hong Kong, the Prime Minister will address One Belt One Road Pakistan Investment Forum which will be participated by leading business companies of Hong Kong and Mainland China.

According to a message received here on Monday from Consulate General of Pakistan, the focus of the Forum will be to highlight business opportunities emerging from the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under the One Belt One Road initiative. Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR C.Y. Leung will also address the forum.

The Investment Forum is being organized by the Consulate General of Pakistan in Hong Kong in collaboration with the Government of Hong Kong SAR.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also meet Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR on May 17 at Government House. He will discuss enhancing bilateral ties between Pakistan and Hong Kong particularly in the Belt and Road projects.

The Prime Minister will also hold meetings with executives of the leading business companies of Hong Kong and Mainland China.

The Prime Minister will also meet Mrs. Carrie Lam, the Chief Executive-elect Hong Kong, during his stay in Hong Kong.