PM to announce development projects for Karachi

KARACHI, May 16 (APP): Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair here Tuesday said, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would soon visit Karachi to announce big development projects for the metropolis on the pattern of Thatta, Hyderabad and Jacobabad.

He was talking to Mayor Karachi, Wasim Akhtar, who called on him at the Governor

House, says a Governor House statement.

The governor said after restoration of law and order, development work in the

metropolis was need of the hour.

He stated that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif considered Karachi as the commercial hub of

the country and his economic policies were having a positive impact on the city.

The governor said completion of projects such as Greenline and K-IV would help resolve

problems of masses.

He said the activation of private sector would help generate 50,000 job opportunities.

Wasim Akhtar said people of Karachi appreciated the steps taken by the federal

government.

On-going development projects and other matters were discussed during the meeting,

the statement added.