PM to address public meeting in Muzaffarabad on Friday in support of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a big public meeting in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Kashmir on Friday to express Pakistan’s resolute support for Kashmiris, striving to gain their right to self-determination In a tweet on his social media account, he announced, “I am going to do a big jalsa in Muzaffarabad on Friday 13 Sept, to send a message to the world about the continuing siege of IOJK by Indian Occupation force; & to show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them.”

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Imran Khan said, “I commend the 58 countries that joined Pakistan in Human Rights Council on 10 Sept reinforcing demands of international community for India to stop use of

force, lift siege, remove other restrictions, respect & protect Kashmiris’ rights & resolve Kashmir dispute through UNSC resolutions.”