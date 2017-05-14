PM to address high-level dialogue session at China’s Belt and Road

BEIJING, May 14 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will

address the plenary session of high-level dialogue at the Belt and Road Forum Sunday that started here with an agenda of global economic recovery and regional connectivity.

The Prime Minister will use the opportunity at the BRF session,

currently in progress with 29 world leaders in attendance, to highlight Pakistan’s commitment to deepen international integration for peace, stability, security, prosperity and sustainable development.

The other Heads of State in the session include President Vladimir

Putin (Russia), Doris Leuthard (Swiss Confederation), Mauricio Macri (Argentina), Alexander Lukashenko (Belarus), Michelle Bachelet (Chile), Milos Zeman (Czech Republic), Nursultan Nazarbeyev (Kazakhstan), Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Turkey), Rodrigo Duterte (Phillipines), Shavkat Mirziyoyev (Uzbekistan) and Almazbek Atambayev (Krygyzstan).

The Heads of Government include Najib Razak (Malaysia), Hailemariam

Desalegn (Ethiopia), Voreqe Bainimarama (Fiji), Alexis Tsipras (Greece), Viktor Orban (Hungary), Paolo Gentiloni (Italy), Jargaltulga Erdenebat (Mongolia), Beata Szydlo (Poland), Aleksandar Vucic (Serbia), Mariano

Rajoy (Spain) and Ranil Wickremesinghe (Sri Lanka).

The leaders from ASEAN include Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, Lao President Bounnhang Vorachit, and Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang.