PM taking keen interest in development of Balochistan: Minister

ISLAMABAD, July 25 (APP): Minister for States and Frontier
Regions Abdul Qadir Baloch Tuesday said Prime Minister Muhammad
Nawaz Sharif is taking keen interest in development of Balochistan
The Minister said PML-N has fulfilled most of its promises
made during 2013 election campaign, reported Radio Pakistan.
He said incumbent government has worked on infrastructure
development, communication network and energy projects in order to
improve socio-economic condition of people.
Replying to a question he said, “the global monetary
institutions are appreciating our economic performance so far.
Pakistan has become member of international forums under the
leadership of Nawaz Sharif. The GDP growth rate shows economic
development.”
