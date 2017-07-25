PM taking keen interest in development of Balochistan: Minister

ISLAMABAD, July 25 (APP): Minister for States and Frontier

Regions Abdul Qadir Baloch Tuesday said Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif is taking keen interest in development of Balochistan

The Minister said PML-N has fulfilled most of its promises

made during 2013 election campaign, reported Radio Pakistan.

He said incumbent government has worked on infrastructure

development, communication network and energy projects in order to

improve socio-economic condition of people.

Replying to a question he said, “the global monetary

institutions are appreciating our economic performance so far.

Pakistan has become member of international forums under the

leadership of Nawaz Sharif. The GDP growth rate shows economic

development.”