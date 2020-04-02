PM taking care of poor segment of society: Senator Fraz

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (APP):Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Shibli Fraz on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking care of poor segment of society being faced trouble due to Corona virus pandemic.

The present leadership was well aware of the problems of the down trodden and all out measures were being taken to remove the hardships from them, he stated while talking to a private news channel programe.

The Prime Minister, he said had formulated a comprehensive strategy to provide relief to Corona virus stricken families. To a question about data of poor people for availing food items by Tiger Force, he said the data from down trodden society was being collected so that most deserving families could enjoy food facility without impasse during lock down period.

To a question about relief in paying utility bills, he said that keeping in view the grim situation arisen due to virus threat to entire nation, the facility of paying outstanding bills in installment was given to low income group.