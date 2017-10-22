PM takes test-flight of Turkish attack helicopter; lauds Turkish defence production industry

ISTANBUL, Oct 22 (APP):In a rare gesture, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Sunday took a test-flight of T-129, Turkish attack helicopter and appreciated it as an “impressive and good machine.”

Talking to Pakistani and Turkish media after the test-flight, the Prime Minister said Turkish Defence production industry was one of the best in the world and second to none.

He lauded the Turkish aviation industry as well as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for such achievements in the defence production.

To a question about Pakistan’s plan of purchasing T-129 helicopters, Prime Minister Abbasi said, “Our army is evaluating the helicopter, and we are negotiating the contract and terms.”

Earlier, he inspected the helicopter, where he was briefed by the Turkish aviation officials about the specifications and technical parameters of the combat chopper.

President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Turkish Aerospace Industries, Temel KOTIL told APP that T-129 was a light weight attack helicopter equipped with missiles and guns. “It is small and effective,” he observed.

He said Pakistan and Turkey have strong defence ties and were collaborating in the defence production area as well.