PM takes road trip from Pasni to Gwadar

GWADAR, Mar 15 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Wednesday travelled on the newly built 136 km long Pasni-Gwadar road to personally inspect the quality and see the development work.

The section of the road is part of the Makran Coastal Highway project.

The Prime Minister who earlier arrived in Pasni was received by Balochistan’s Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai and Chief Minister Sardar Sanaullah Zehri.

Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad Rafique and Minister for Planning and Development Prof.Ahsan Iqbal accompanied the Prime Minister.