ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP):Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasir ul Mulk on Wednesday condemned the incident of rape of a woman here in F-9 Park and termed it highly deplorable.
Taking notice of media reports appearing in a section of press about the incident, the Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Interior to carry out thorough investigation and submit a detailed report on the matter, a press release issued by Press Information Department said.
PM takes notice of rape incident; seeks detailed report
