PM takes notice of delayed petitions with public entities; orders disposal within 4 weeks

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday taking serious notice of delay in service delivery by public entities directed the relevant Ministries and Divisions to dispose of applications and petitions by citizens within four weeks.

A notification issued by the Secretary to the Prime Minister dated October 1st stated that the prime minister, in order to build the public confidence on government functionaries, desired that all tiers must work out minimum timelines for case processing and display the same at their websites and notice boards within 10 days.