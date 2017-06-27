PM sympathizes with Chinese counterpart on devastating landslide

ISLAMABAD, Jun 27 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif on Tuesday extended deepest sympathies to Government
and People of China on devastating landslides.
“I have learnt with great distress and sorrow the news
of the devastation caused by the recent landslides in China.
On behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, I extend
my deepest sympathies to the victims and their families,” the
Prime Minister said in his message sent to Chinese Premier Li
Keqiang.
“The Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with our
Chinese brothers in this difficult time as they face the
devastation caused by the landslides with strength and grace,”
he added.
