PM strongly condemns Quetta terror attack

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Saturday strongly condemned the terror attack taht

took place in Quetta.

According to a PM Office statement, the prime minister

directed all the authorities concerned to provide best medical

treatment to the injured people.

He condoled over the loss of innocent lives of the

country men in the incident.

“We will continue to work to eliminate the menace of

terrorism from our country,” the prime minister reiterated.