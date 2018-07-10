PM strongly condemns Peshawar blast

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk Tuesday strongly condemned the bomb blast in Peshawar, which caused loss of precious human lives and injuries.

Awami National Party (ANP) candidate for provincial assembly seat (PK-78) Haroon Bilour was among those martyred in the suspected suicide blast, occurred in the corner meeting of ANP in Yakka Toot area of Peshawar on Tuesday night.