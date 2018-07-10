ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk Tuesday strongly condemned the bomb blast in Peshawar, which caused loss of precious human lives and injuries.
Awami National Party (ANP) candidate for provincial assembly seat (PK-78) Haroon Bilour was among those martyred in the suspected suicide blast, occurred in the corner meeting of ANP in Yakka Toot area of Peshawar on Tuesday night.
PM strongly condemns Peshawar blast
