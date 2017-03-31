PM strongly condemns Parachinar blast

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on

Friday strongly condemned the bomb blast at Parachinar in Kurram Agency that resulted into the loss of precious human lives and injured several others.

The Prime Minister reiterated his government’s unflinching resolve to

eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country at all costs.

“The network of terrorists has already been broken and it is our

national duty to continue this war till the complete annihilation of the scourge of terrorism from our soil,” the Prime Minister said, according to a PM’s Office statement issued here.

Sympathizing deeply with the bereaved families, the Prime Minister

prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the departed souls with eternal peace. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured of the blast.

The Prime Minister directed the relevant authorities to extend all

possible assistance to the local administration in the aftermath of the blast.