PM strongly condemns Mastung blast

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):Prime Minister Justice ( R ) Nasir-ul-Mulk has strongly condemned the bomb blast that occurred in Darin Garh area of Mastung in Balochistan on Friday.
The Prime Minister expressed his deep grief over the loss of precious lives and sympathized with the families of victims.
He also prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the incident.
