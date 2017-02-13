PM strongly condemns Lahore blast; vows to continue fighting cancer of terror

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Monday strongly condemning the Charing Cross blast vowed to continue to fight terrorism till liberating our people from this cancer.

“Today, tragedy has struck Lahore. Alongside innocent civilians, we have lost two of our own brave police officers Captain Mubeen and Zahid Gondal. They were good men who died serving and protecting the people of this great country”.

“They will be vindicated in our constant struggle for peace and security, and honored as martyrs, the bravest and finest of men who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their people,” the Prime Minister said in his statement issued by the PM’s Media Office here after the Lahore blast.

“Terrorism isn’t a novelty for us. Our story has been one of constant struggle against its grasp, and a fight for the soul of Pakistan,” he said.

The Prime Minister stated, “We have fought this fight against the terrorists among us, and will continue to fight it until we liberate our people of this cancer, and avenge those who have laid down their lives for us.”

“This is not only a responsibility of this administration, but also a solemn pledge to the people of this country. We will not stop until we can call ourselves a free and secure people; that is a promise,” he added.

Earlier, the Prime Minister directed the Punjab Government to reach the site and provide all possible assistance to the injured.

“Such cowardly acts can not deter the resolve of the nation to stand against terrorism and our government is committed to root out this menace,” he added.