PM strongly condemns Lahore blast

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

Monday strongly condemned Lahore blast.

Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious

lives, he prayed for eternal peace of the departed

souls and grant of courage to the bereaved families to bear this

irreparable loss, the PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

He also directed for extending the best possible medical

treatment for the injured and prayed for their swift recovery.