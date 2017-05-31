PM strongly condemns Kabul terror attack

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

Wednesday strongly condemned the attack near diplomatic area in Kabul, resulting in loss of precious lives and injuring many others.

Pakistan strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul that also

caused damage to the residences of some Pakistani diplomats and staff, living in the close vicinity, Foreign Office said in a statement.

“Pakistan being a victim of terrorism understands the pain and agony

that such incidents inflict upon the people and society. The people and government of Pakistan extend their heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences to the government and the people of Afghanistan and the bereaved families,”

The Foreign Office said, “While reiterating condemnation of terrorism

in all its forms and manifestations, we pray for early recovery of the injured. We firmly stand with our Afghan brothers in this hour of grief and anguish.”