ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday strongly condemned the cowardly act of terrorism in DIG Complex Loralai.
He lauded the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and other security institutions for their timely action, which led to avoiding a big loss.
The Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of those martyred and for early recovery of the injured.
PM strongly condemns cowardly act of terrorism in Loralai
