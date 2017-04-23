PM strongly condemns attack on FC personnel

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Sunday strongly condemned an attack on Frontier Corps

vehicle at Turbat that resulted in the martyrdom of four FC

personnel.

The Prime Minister reiterated government’s resolve to

fight against the terrorists till the motherland was cleared

of all such elements.

The Prime Minister expressed his deep grief over the

loss of precious lives and prayed for the departed souls.

He also expressed condolences with the bereaved

families, the PM office media wing said in a press release.