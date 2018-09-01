PM stresses upon improving governance, backs bureaucracy to deliver

LAHORE, Sep 1 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday stressed upon the need for improving governance, service delivery, transparency and promoting merit at all levels in order to capitalize the immense potential of the country.

He expressed his views during a meeting with provincial secretaries of Punjab here at the CM Secretariat. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was also present during the meeting, the PM Office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister highlighted the role of bureaucracy in steering the country out of various challenges that the country faced today. Difficult circumstances, he said, required tough decisions. The reform agenda of the present government needed wholehearted commitment of the bureaucracy coupled with performance to translate the vision into reality.

“Your performance will be the only consideration for the present government. We will provide you opportunity and will not interfere in the functional domain as we demonstrated in KPK (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) that produced unprecedented outcomes,” the press release further quoted the PM as saying.

Referring to the era of 1960’s, the prime minister said they expected the civil servants to manifest same dedication, commitment and professionalism.