ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi Wednesday emphasized that every effort should be made
for expeditious completion of the ongoing development schemes.
He was talking to a delegation of PML-N members of the
National Assembly from Faisalabad division that called on him,
PM Office Media Wing press release said.
He observed that elected representatives should reach
out to the people of their constituencies and play their role
more effectively to resolve local issues and challenges.
The MNAs briefed the prime minister on development
projects and public welfare schemes of their respective
constituencies.
Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed,
Minister of State for Power Abid Sher Ali, Minister of State
Muhammad Talal Chaudhry and senior government officials were
present during the meeting.
Developmental activities and public welfare projects
undertaken during the present government were highlighted
during the meeting.
MNAs Lt col (R) Ghulam Rasool Sahi, Muhammad Asim
Nazir, Chaudhry Muhammad Shahbaz Babar, Mian Muhammad Farooq, Dr
Nisar Ahmad Jatt, Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, Mian Abdul Mannan,
Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Ghulam
Muhammad Lali, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Sheikh Muhammad
Akram, Sahibzada Muhammad Nazeer Sultan, Chaudhry Khalid Javaid
Warraich, Chaudhry Asad ur Rehman and Khalida Mansoor were
part of the delegation.
PM stresses upon expeditious completion of ongoing development schemes
ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan