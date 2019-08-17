PM stresses upon creation of public awareness to tackle environmental challenges

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday stressed upon creation of public awareness besides, active participation of all segments of the society in the steps being taken to tackle the environmental hazards.

He said the federal Capital should be made a model city in connection with steps taken for the protection of climate and subsequently, this campaign should be expanded to other cities of the country.

The Prime Minister was presiding over a meeting on Clean and Green Pakistan Index project, the PM office media wing in a press release said.

Advisor on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam briefed the Prime Minister over the Clean and Green Pakistan Index project, progress on plantation of ten billion trees, ban on plastic bags in the Capital, electric vehicles policy, rules and regulations for green buildings and other steps for protection of climate.