PM stresses Ulema’s vital role in urging public to follow precautions against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the role of Ulema and religious leaders was vital in raising awareness about adopting safety measures against coronavirus.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Central Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for Religious Affairs Pir Syed Habib Irfani and other Ulema including Pir Syed Israr ul Haq Nizami, Pir Tauseef un Nabi Mujaddi, Allama Azmat Hussain Shah and Allama Muhammad Asghar.

The prime minister said the government believed in holding consultation with Ulema and religious leaders on all matters of importance.

The Ulema presented several proposals for improving system of regulating mosques and shrines.