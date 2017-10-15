PM stresses need to follow footsteps of founding fathers

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has emphasized to follow the footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Shaheed-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan and to work tirelessly and selflessly to make Pakistan a progressive, tolerant, prosperous and secure nation as envisioned by the founding fathers.

In a message on the death anniversary of Shaheed-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan being observed on Monday, the prime minister said today they pay homage to Shaheed-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan for his invaluable services to the Muslims of the sub-continent during the Pakistan Movement and later to the young Pakistani nation as the country’s first prime minister.

“A trusted friend and companion of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Liaquat Ali Khan was as self-effacing as he was resolute. After Quad-e-Azam’s demise, his leadership played a critical role in strengthening the nascent state, which was beset by numerous predicaments, including bitter hostility from India. It was during his tenure as Prime Minister that the foundation of Pakistan’s time–tested and time-honoured friendship with China was laid,” he added.