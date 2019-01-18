PM chairs review meeting on CPEC; sets targets for short to medium-term phase

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday chaired a meeting to review progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and set targets for short to mid-term phase, focusing on cooperation in industrial, socio-economic, agriculture and development of Gwadar.

Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar briefed the participants on the outcome of the 8th CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee meeting and progress on the projects.It was decided to make the period as a phase of industrial cooperation, socio-economic and agriculture sector development. Timelines for the development of prioritized SEZs (Special Economic Zones) were finalized to ensure ground breaking in first half of 2019, a press release issued by the PM Media Office here said.