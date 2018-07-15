PM stresses measures for security of candidates, public in election gatherings

QUETTA, Jul 15 (APP):Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk Sunday directed the authorities concerned and stakeholders to exercise utmost precaution and take all possible measures to ensure security of the candidates and the public participating in political rallies and corner meetings.

Chairing a meeting on law and order situation here at the Governor House, the prime minister strongly condemned the recent terrorist incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai, Chief Minister Allauddin Marri and Home Minister Agha Umar Bangulzai, Federal Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, Commander Southern Command Lt General Asim Saleem Bajwa, Balochistan Chief Secretary Dr Akhtar Nazir and Home Secretary Haider Ali Shikoh, IG FC Balochistan (North) Maj General Nadeem Anjum, IG FC Balochistan (South) Maj General Sardar Tariq Aman, IG Police Balochistan Mohsin Hasan Butt and other senior civil and military officials.

The meeting reviewed the overall law and order situation in the province in general and the situation in the wake of Mastung tragedy in particular.

The Balochistan Chief Secretary shared details of the Mastung blast and the arrangements being made for peaceful and smooth conduct of the general elections 2018 in the province.

The prime minister stressed upon the need for taking political leadership on board about the security arrangements and to secure their cooperation in order to avoid any untoward incident.

He said an awareness campaign should be launched immediately, in coordination with all the stakeholders, to sensitize general public about the need to strictly adhere to the SOPs (standard operating procedures) of the security.

Prime Minister Nasir-ul-Mulk appreciated the efforts of armed forces and civil administration for timely evacuation of the injured of the Mastung tragedy and saving precious lives.

Earlier, the prime minister visited Sarawan House in Quetta and offered condolences with the bereaved family of Shaheed Siraj Raisani, who was martyred in the Mastung terrorist attack a couple of days ago.

The prime minister also visited CMH Quetta to inquire after the health of the injured of Mastung tragedy and prayed for their swift recovery.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Balochistan Chief Minister Allauddin Marri and Federal Minister Roshan Khursheed Bharocha also accompanied the prime minister during the CMH visit.

He also met Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai and Chief Minister Allauddin Marri at the Governor House.