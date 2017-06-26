PM stresses for unity to foil anti-state elements’ designs

ISLAMABAD, June 26 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

has stressed upon promotion of unity to adequately foil nefarious

designs of those elements who were trying to sow seeds of discord in

society and destabilize Pakistan.

He said the nation had to unite to fight political and

religious extremism, terrorism and forces of strife.

In his message on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr, the prime

minister felicitated the nation and the Muslim Ummah on the august

occasion.

The prime minister noted that Pakistan was a bunch of

different religious communities and they celebrate their religious

events with equal respect. The Muslims joined their minorities’

brothers and sisters, a gesture of tolerance and harmony which was

also reciprocated by the latter.

He expressed the confidence that the same spirit of unity and

harmony would be showed in each village and mohalla.

The prime minister reiterated that present government was

committed to make the motherland a cradle of progress, peace and

prosperity where everyone had equal opportunities to excel. There

should be respect for knowledge and justice to everyone, he added.

He said all this would be possible when there was stability in

the country, without political firmness, the realization of social

steadiness was not possible.

Expressing his profound grief over the tragic incidents of

Parachinar, Quetta and Karachi, in which ordinary citizens and

government employees were barbarically targeted, he said, the entire

nation was shrouded with a pall of gloom.

The whole nation shared their grief and expressed solidarity

with them, he said, adding the Pakistani nation had the capabilities

to overcome such tragedies and stood behind the security

institutions for their efforts to eliminate terrorism, acknowledging

their sacrifices. The prime minister resolved that these sacrifices

would not go waste.

He urged the Ulema to communicate in their Eid sermons, the

barbarism being used in the name of religion by the criminal minds.

He stressed the need to inculcate the real message of Islam

based upon affection and positive thinking.

The prime minister said, on this august occasion, they should

also remember Kashmiri brothers and sisters of Indian Occupied

Kashmir, whose hearts beat together with the Pakistani nation.

They had been forced to celebrate Eid under curfew and

imposition of such restrictions during the holy month of Ramzan had

also deprived them of their fundamental religious rights.

He prayed for the Kashmiri people and called upon the United

Nations to take notice of the grave human rights violations in

Indian Occupied Kashmir, where the Kashmiris had been deprived of their basic fundamental rights.

The prime minister said Eid ul Fitr is an Islamic ritual which

gives a message of affection, tolerance and harmony for the whole

humanity.

It gives us an opportunity to earn sympathy and blessings and

bring collective joys for the Muslims. It is a day upon which our

motherland Pakistan was created, thus multiplying the joys of august

event, he noted.

The prime minister said the needy, hapless and poor should be

squarely helped, so that they could share the joys of this occasion.