PM stresses for inclusion of capable, experts in BODs of government companies

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday emphasized on inclusion of capable, experienced and experts in the board of directors (BoDs) of government companies.

Chairing a consultative meeting on increase in production of petroleum and gas sector, the prime minister said this exercise would not only minimize government interference in the boards but would also increase their performance.

Various proposals were presented in the meeting about increase in local production of petroleum and gas. The Ministry of Petroleum would formulate a comprehensive plan on these proposals and present it to the prime minister in the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Head of Energy Task Force Naseem Babar, experts attached with the petroleum sector and senior officials of the petroleum ministry.