PM stresses for economic diplomacy to harness Pakistan’s potential

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Friday stressed the importance of economic diplomacy to

harness Pakistan’s true economic potential in win-win

partnership with other countries.

The prime minister said this during a briefing given to

him by Secretary Foreign Affairs Tehmina Janjua here on

Pakistan’s foreign policy including the issues of importance

in country’s policy.

Federal Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif was also present.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to

extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the just

struggle of people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) for their right

of self-determination.

He directed for continued projection of grave human

rights violations in IoK by the Indian occupation forces.