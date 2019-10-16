PM stresses ‘avoiding military conflict’ in Gulf as he concludes Saudi visit

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed “avoiding of military conflict and pursuing constructive engagement of all parties” as he concluded his talks with the leadership of Saudi Arabia on current Gulf situation, PM House said Wednesday.

The statement issued on the conclusion of the prime minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia said, “the Prime Minister conveyed Pakistan’s readiness to facilitate efforts for

de-escalation of tensions and resolution of differences and disputes through peaceful means.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan during his day-long visit held separate meetings with the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

The visit was part of the Prime Minister’s initiative for peace and security in the region.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and senior officials.

The Saudi leadership appreciated the serious efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan towards promoting peace and stability in the region and the impact of this initiative on deescalation of tensions.

“The exchange of views in this regard was comprehensive and constructive. Noting the complexity of the issues and recognising the challenges involved, the two sides agreed to remain engaged and consult closely to take the process forward,” the statement mentioned.

During the meetings, the Prime Minister underscored that multi-faceted and

deep-rooted relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan could be further in fields of bilateral trade, energy, investment and people-to-people contacts.

The Prime Minister apprised the Saudi leadership of the grave human rights and humanitarian situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir including continuous lockdown, curfew and other communication restrictions for 70 days that had severely impacted the lives of over eight million Kashmiris and seriously imperiled peace and security in the region.

The Saudi leadership reaffirmed its commitment to close ties with Pakistan and reiterated the resolve to deepen bilateral collaboration in all fields including trade, energy, security and defence.

“The Saudi support on the just cause of Kashmir was reiterated and the importance of avoiding escalation of tensions and a peaceful resolution was stressed,” the statement added.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed that Pakistan would always be shoulder-to-shoulder with Saudi Arabia.

This was Prime Minister Imran Khan’s third visit to the Kingdom during this year.