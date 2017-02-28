PM skill development program enabling youth to secure jobs

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Prime Minister’s Youth Skill

Development Scheme was the best revolutionary program for youth and

poor segments of the society, enabling them to secure jobs and

employment.

This was stated by the Executive Director National Vocational

& Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema on

Tuesday, while addressing a ceremony at Anjuman-i-Faizul Islam

Technical Training Institute.

Speaking on the occasion as a chief guest, he said “We will

train the fatherless children/orphans in the most demand driven

trades under this program and make them useful citizens of the

country”, he said.

Caressing the head of an orphan for the pleasure of Allah is

one of the noblest acts, he added.

He praised the steps taken by Anjuman Faizul Islam for the

betterment of orphans. Not only we impart training to the youth but

we also make efforts to secure employment for them once they

complete their training, he said.

Moreover, we also facilitate the trained youth to get interest

free loans from the government if any of them are interested in

setting up their own businesses.

He also stressed upon enhancing the quality of training.

President Anjuman Faizul Islam Mian Siddique Akbar briefed the

executive director about the activities and performance of the

institute.

In the end, Zulfiqar Cheema distributed certificates amongst

the passing out trainees.