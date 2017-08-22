PM, Sindh CM discuss development projects

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday

discussed the overall situation of the province with

particular focus on development projects and law and order.

The Sindh chief minister called on the prime minister at the

PM Office, a press release said.

Assuring the chief minister of complete support of the

federal government, the prime minister stressed that the

formula of resource distribution after adoption of 18th

Amendment and the National Finance Commission award, put a greater responsibility on the federating units for meeting the aspirations of the people at local and provincial level.

The federal government played more than its due role in

the last four years for addressing the major infrastructure

and power deficit in all the provinces, he added.