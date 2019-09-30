PM shares photo of recent meeting with Erdogan, Mahathir for launching joint TV channel

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday shared on social media a recent photograph of his meeting with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Malaysian prime minister Mahathir ohammed in New York, where the trio agreed to jointly launch a television channel to address issues, being faced by Muslims.

“Our meeting in which, we decided to set up a BBC type English language TV Channel, that apart from highlighting Muslim issues, will also fight Islamophobia,” the prime minister wrote a caption of the photograph, he posted on his Twitter handle.