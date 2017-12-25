PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi inaugurates 3rd Governor KP FATA Youth Sports Festival amidst fun & fairs

PESHAWAR, Dec 25 (APP):Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday inaugurated the most awaited 3rd Governor KP FATA Youth Sports Festival on Monday morning at Tehsil Jamrud Sports Complex, Khyber Agency amidst great fun and fairs.

Governor KP Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Sate Minister SAFRON Galib Khan, MNA Haji Bismallah Jan, Al-Haj Shaji Gul Afridi, Nasir Khan Afridi, FATA Parliamentarians, IG FC and Acting Corps Commander Peshawar Major General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf, Additional Chief Secretary FATA Sikander Qayyum, Secretary Admin Mian Muhammad, Political Agency Khyber Capt. (Retd) Khalid Mehmood, DG Sports Muhammad Nawaz Khan, Secretary Education FATA Hashim Khan, officials bearers of the FATA Olympic Association, elders, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present during the colorful opening ceremony held at beautifully decorated Tehsil Jamrud Sports Complex, Khyber Agency.

The opening ceremony was started with the recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by National Anthem. Soon after announcing the opening the Games by the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, balloons carrying different sports slogans and pigeons were released, followed by colorful and traditional Khattak, Mesud, Chitrali dances by the jawans of Frontier Corps and Frontier Constabulary.

The band of FC turned the whole complexion into a melodious one with hundreds and thousands of spectators chanted slogans and responded well with their cheering hands.

The melodious demonstration of the traditional dances and theme song by Wisal Khail and Bakhtiar Khattak and band display followed by a smart Martial Arts and Gymnastic Display by the FATA school children. A tug-of-war contest between FR Bannu and Kurram Agency teams were also played in which Bannu defeated Kurram Agency by 2-0.

The Games involved 3000 FATA Youth from seven agencies and six FRs, which is aimed at to portray a soft image of FATA to the rest of the world besides giving due opportunities to the traumatize youth of FATA to come up and show their skills at national and international levels.

A total of 3000 male and female players from seven agencies comprising North Waziristan Agency, South Waziristan Agency, Kurram Agency, Orakzai Agency, Khyber Agency, Mohmand Agency, Bajaur Agency and six FRs including FR Dera Ismail Khan, FR Tank, FR Lakki Marwat, FR Bannu, FR Kohat, FR Peshawar are taking part in 25 different disciplines.

Holding of Games would certainly convey a message of peace to the rest of the world as these Games symbolized the Moto of “Peace. The Games are carrying disciplines comprising Volleyball, football, judo, cricket, badminton, baseball, table tennis, karate, tug-of-war, hockey, athletics, weightlifting, taekwondo, wushu, bodybuilding, netball, boxing, archery etc.

Most of the games will be organized in Peshawar Sports Complex apart of five to six Games in different agencies. The boxing will be organized at Lala Aman Boxing Arena Peshawar Sports Complex while the Kabaddi will be organized at Mohmand Agency, Badminton and cycling will be organized in Bajanur Agency, cricket will be organized in Jamrud Sports Complex, Rugby event will be organized in Civil Quarters ground. The rest of the games will be organized inside the premises of Peshawar Sports Complex.

Speaking on this occasion, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi formally announced the opening of the five-day Games wherein 3000 male and female FATA youth are taking part. He said now the government has fully focused on the youth of FATA like other areas of Pakistan and that is why certain steps have been taken so that to provide them due access to come up and part of the main stream of talented pool of Pakistan.

He said inclusion of FATA into the main stream is just around the corner as many efforts are afoot and the govt has chalked out a comprehensive strategy to the overall development of sports infrastructure in FATA.

Earlier, in his welcome address Governor KP Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, MNA Al-Haj Shahji Gul, MNA Nasir Khan Afridi spoke on this occasion.

Governor thanked Prime Minister for gracing the occasion as chief guest and inaugurated the 3rd Governor KP FATA Youth Sports Festival. He said there is no dearth of talent in FATA and if provided due opportunities to the players they would excel at national and international levels. He also lauded Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs FATA for holding the Games.