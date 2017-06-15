PM sets history by appearing before JIT: Parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD, June 15 (APP): Senior politicians and parliamentarians on Thursday said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has set the history by appearing before Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

Talking to APP outside Judicial Academy, they said that Prime

Minister Nawaz Sharif endorsed confidence on institutions as

maintenance of supremacy of law was his prime objective.

They said Prime Minister had taken a strong step of writing a

letter to the Supreme Court for setting up a commission on Panama

issue. They viewed that only clean leaders make such decisions.

PML leader Ch. Abdul Ghafoor said Prime Minister and his

family were fully supporting the JIT despite negative propaganda by

some political parties.

Sheikh Abdul Rasheed Vice President PML N lawyers wing stated

that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif always worked for strengthening

institutions and respect of courts. He added that decision of JIT

would clear all doubts from people minds.

MNA Parveen Masood Bhatti said, no one try to politicize the

matter of JIT for their political advantage as their endeavour to

pollute minds of general public would not be succeeded.

MNA Nighat Parveen Mir said from the very first day Prime

Minister Nawaz Sharif was quite clear in his stance on Panama Papers

matter and soon decision of JIT would also clear all doubts.

Senator Nuzat Sadiq said that Sharif family sacrificed a lot

for supremacy of democracy and strengthening of democratic

institutions in the country. She added despite all challenges Prime

Minister Nawaz Sharif will continue his efforts for improving the

life of poor segment of the society.

MNAs Shahnaz Saleem and Khalida Mansoor stated that family

members of any Prime Minister had presented before JIT for the first

time in the history of the country, setting a new precedent that no

one is above law.

They said masses would not accept politicians who made only

fake claims and do nothing for them on ground.

MNA Shaheen Habib Ullah and Rozina Alam Khan said PM Nawaz

Sharif always raised voice for freedom of judiciary and his long

march for Chief Justice in past was an ample proof of it.

MNA Shakila Luqman and Miaza Hameed shared that PM’s decision

of presenting before JIT was a positive step for strengthening

democracy in the country.

Senator Nuzat Sadiq and Chaudhary Tanveer Hussain, stated that

today is an important day in the history of the country as Prime

Minister of the country has volunteered himself to appear before an

investigation team.

They stated that no one is above law and Prime Minister has

proved it by his deed that for democracy he can give any kind of

sacrifice.