PM set an example for other political leaders: Miftah Ismail

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP): Dr. Miftah Ismail, Chairman, Board of Investment has said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has set an example for other political leaders.

While talking to a telephonic interview to Radio Pakistan, he said that PML-N believed in supremacy of rule of law and Prime Minister had always promoted the politics of serving people of the country.

He said that PTI filed the case of money trail against Muhammed Nawaz

Sharif in Supreme Court. But when same case was filed against Imran Khan, he started claiming that the case against him could not be filed at this forum.

Miftah said that Prime Minister was never involved in corruption during his tenures adding “We are damn sure that PM will be cleared from the JIT.”