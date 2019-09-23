PM sensitizing world community on Indian atrocities in IOK: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was sensitizing the leadership of international community about the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir as fascist Indian Prime Minister Modi was threat, not only to regional, but entire world peace.

Addressing a national conference on “Kashmir outcry: Unwrapping humanitarian crisis in the region,” she said that United Nations would have to force India to follow its Charter and resolutions on Kashmir.

She said that hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris beat in unison and every Pakistani feels the pain of Kashmiri people, facing worst human rights abuses at the hands of over 900,000 Indian troops in the valley.