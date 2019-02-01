PM seeks recommendations from provinces to modernize, uplift agriculture sector

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday asked the provincial governments to submit recommendations to stabilize and promote country’s agriculture sector by taking advantage of technological cooperation from China and other friendly states.

Chairing a high level meeting on agriculture and food processing, he asked the provinces to submit their recommendations within a week, a PM Office statement said.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Food Security, provincial ministers for agriculture, federal and provincial secretaries and heads of institutions related to agriculture.

The prime minister said the promotion of agriculture was government’s priority and would assist provincial governments to exploit the agricultural potential of the country.

He also asked the provinces to point out the factors impeding the exports as well as the promotion of agriculture sector of the country.