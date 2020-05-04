PM seeks active role of public reps in relief against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday urged upon the members of national and provincial assemblies to provide relief to public in difficult situation of coronavirus and also encourage them to adopt precautions to contain the spread of pandemic.

In an address to the public representatives through a video call, he said in view of the ground realities particularly economic conditions and problems of common men, the government had decided to gradually ease lockdown in coming days.

Imran Khan asked MNAs and MPAs to be more cognizant about implementation of the comprehensive standard operating procedures (SOPs) formulated to ensure the safety of general public against the virus.

He said the government was firm on providing utmost relief to the people and recently announced a financial package of Rs1.25 trillion to mitigate their sufferings.

He said distribution of Rs12,000 financial assistance to each deserving family was being carried out in a most transparent and merit-based way. Also, a special programme for providing relief to labourers and workers had also been launched, he added.

The prime minister asked the elected representatives to ensure that needy people in their constituencies were being benefited from the government’s relief package.

He lauded the spirit of people from the all walks of life to join Corona Relief Tiger Force with an aim to provide relief to the masses.

He mentioned that terms of reference (ToRs) had been devised to utilize the services of one million volunteers to assist provincial administration in relief work besides updating it about situation of stock availability of basic commodities at Utility Stores.

The prime minister said a pilot-project in that regard had been launched in Sialkot which could prove as a model for Tiger Force.

Planning Minister Asad Umer briefed meeting about the situation of coronavirus in the country and the steps to control it’s spread.