PM says people involved in artificially-created price-hike not to be spared

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday assured the people that he would not relent until all involved in artificially-created price-hike were identified and punished.

“As a result of Government’s focus on price control, substantial decrease in prices, especially in vegetable prices, can now be seen. I assure our people that I will not relent until all involved in artificially-created price hikes are identified & punished,” the prime minister said in a twitter message.