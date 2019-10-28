PM says JUI’s Azadi March converging top corrupt at single platform

NANKANA SAHIB, Oct 28 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said Azadi March had no genuine objective but to cover the wrongdoings of top corrupt whose tenures in government were all about ‘looting and signing charter of democracy’.

“Mark my words, whatever united effort they make through the March, I will not

give them NRO (deal) till my last breath,” the prime minister said at the ground-breaking ceremony of Baba Guru Nanak University in Nanka Sahib.

The prime minister said it was like his prediction come true when he stated

on assumption of his office that ‘all corrupt people in the country would ultimately

get united at a single platform against him’.

“The March is taking place, not because the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is failing, but in fact it is succeeding,” he said, commenting on the call of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam for a countrywide protest, demanding resignation of the government.

“Such are the weak grounds for demand of resignation as the government on

the other hand is making strides on economic front, even endorsed by Asian Development Bank and International Monetary Fund,” he added.

The prime minister mentioned that as per the recent World Bank report, Pakistan attained top position in sub-continent and sixth in the world in Ease of Doing Business.

Comparing statistics with the first year of Pakistan Muslim League and Pakistan People’s Party tenures, he said the PTI government recorded inflation at the lowest ebb.

Imran Khan regretted that the country’s debt touched Rs 30,000 billion from

Rs 6,000 billion due to money laundering by public office-holders through Aqama (resident permit) of foreign countries.

“Now as noose tightens around their neck, they have started using the tactics

of blackmail and pressure,” he said.

The prime minister expressed confidence that the country would make headway as the PTI government had put it on right track and also mentioned expansion in tax net after traders agreed to pay fixed-rate tax.

On illness of jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, he said federal and provincial governments were providing him the best possible medical care

including advice of consultants from Karachi and Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

“We can try our best, the rest is with Allah Almighty,” he said, in response

to criticism by certain political quarters on Sharif’s deteriorating health.

“I cannot even guarantee my own life, how can I give assurance about the

life of any other person,” he said in reference to a comment by a court that if government could guarantee the life of Nawaz Sharif till bail.

Imran Khan, however said, abolishing socio-economic class system in the country was one of the pillars of the State of Madinah which ensured that elite offender met the same fate as the poor one.

He quoted a Hadith of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) who said that if his daughter were to steal, he would have cutt off her hand, and said previous civilizations were destroyed because they saved the powerful people on

committing crime and give punishment to the weak.

“All are equal before the law and we want the privileged class in the country

to also be answerable before the same law,” he said.

The prime minister said the countries like Switzerland, Singapore and Europe

who upheld the rule of law, experienced progress and development.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that ground-breaking for the construction of

an international level university in Nankana Sahib on the occasion of 550th

birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, was a symbolic step.

He said history showed that no country or society could progress without

giving priority to education. “We used to be ahead of other nations in

education, but it is unfortunate that previous governments did not give due

priority to education and left us behind,” he added.

The prime minister said that besides the Sikh community from across the

world, the local population would also benefit from the Guru Nanak University,

which would offer education in various disciplines including the Information Technology, Science and Technology and other modern subjects.

He directed the Chief Minister Punjab to utilize all the “Auqaf” lands at

various shrines like Baba Farid Shakar Ganj in Pakpattan for the construction

of universities, educational institutes and hospitals for the benefit of local

populace.

The prime minister said all the Sufi saints like Baba Farid, Hazrat Data

Ganj Bakhsh, Mian Mir etc. had a single mission of serving the humanity,

and that was why people still loved them and visited their shrines.

“Allah Almighty bestows those with honor, who serve the human beings.

People do not remember the rich but those who serve humanity”, he remarked

and cited the example of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) for whom

people were always ready to sacrifice their lives.

Despite criticism from opponents that why the government was opening

Kartarpur Corridor when India was unleashing atrocities on innocent people in Occupied Kashmir, the prime minister said, Pakistan had to give way to them

since it was the most sacred place for Sikh community.

He said Saudi Arabia never stopped anyone from visiting Muslim holy sites

on the basis of political differences.

The Prime Minister said the government had decided to bring Madaris

(religious seminaries} into mainstream education system through uniformity

in education and eliminating different education systems.

He said that Madaris had very important role in history of the Subcontinent,

adding, that in early 19th century Sikh, Hindu, Muslims and other elite used to

get education from two big Madirs of Delhi despite the presence of British

schools.

The Prime Minister said as the country could not achieve progress without focusing on knowledge economy, the present government would do all to

provide modern education to youth by establishing educational institutes.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, while speaking on the occasion, said

that education was the top priority of the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and mentioned that the decision had been taken for construction of

eight universities and five education institutes across Punjab.

He said the Baba Guru Nanak University, to be completed at a cost of

Rs. 6 billion, would not only cater to the needs of local people but would

also attract students from foreign countries.

He said the project Insaf Health Card had been initiated in Nankana

Sahib, adding an amount of Rs. 700 million had been allocated for the

welfare of minorities.

Interior Minister Brig (retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah in his remarks said

longstanding demand of people of area for establishment of university,

has been fulfilled after 13 years since it was given approval in 2005 when

the area was upgraded as district.

He said Punjabi and Khalisa languages would also be taught at the

university besides various other disciplines.

Goveror Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood and Special Assistant to PM for Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan were also present on the occasion.