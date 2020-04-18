Poor’s survival to stamp our victory in war against coronavirus: PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said Pakistan would stand victorious in the war against COVID-19 pandemic only if it succeeded in controlling poverty while taking measures to contain the coronavirus.

“When this (coronavirus) will end, if there is a rise in poverty level at that time, it means we have lost the war. This crisis will mainly impact the poor class. This is a challenge. If we come out of this (crisis) without bringing more miseries to poor, we will win,” the prime minister said in his televised address to the nation accompanied by his economic and health team.

Spelling out the priorities and measures taken by the government to maintain a balance between the lockdown and economic stability, the prime minister said the decisions would come to fruition only if those were made considering the problems of the poor class.

He said the ratio of coronavirus cases was lower than the feared estimates of around 50,000 till April 25. Now the revised projection predict it around 12,000 to 15,000 by the said time

He said as the COVID-19 cases would surely increase, the government was expecting a tough time between May 15-25 when hospitals could be under pressure, adding the pressure could be delayed even further if people took required precautions giving the government more space to strengthen its healthcare system to meet any crisis.

However, he said when compared with the fatality rate out of coronavirus cases worldwide, Pakistan was fortunate one.

Imran Khan said the government had decided to open the construction sector and some industries considering the sufferings of the working class.

He said the government in Pakistan could not extend relief assistance to every individual for lacking their data like the European countries where people got such assistance in their bank accounts.

Though the government was providing Rs 12,000 each to around 12 million families, many would still require support.

The prime minister said if the poor people took to streets out of hunger, it would undermine the whole purpose of the lockdown.

He also urged the rich to extend their support to the poor countrymen as no society could survive with an “island of rich and ocean of poor.”

Rubbishing the notions, the prime minister said the relief to the construction sector had nothing to do with any amnesty rather meant to support the poor by creating employment opportunities.

Commenting on some videos circulating on social media showing the police torturing the people for violating the lockdown, he said, the lockdown could not be enforced by use of force rather only by teaching the people about its benefits and objectives. He also urged the opinion makers including artists, Ulema and news anchors to guide the people as the closures were just meant for their own protection.

The prime minister said though after consultation between President Arif Alvi and Ulema, some guidelines had been agreed upon for Tarawih prayers during the upcoming Holy Ramazan, the prayer leaders must ensure social distancing to avert the closure of Mosques in case of the virus outbreak.

The prime minister again warned the hoarders of food items and wheat smugglers of strict punishment as the government had promulgated ordinances to protect the poor people from the artificial inflation during this already tough situation.

He criticized the statement by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah about Karachi hospitals having received numerous near-death patients, and said it would create nothing but panic among the people.

He said the national command and control center assessed the situation on daily basis and any such figures could be verified from there before making such statements.